Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $30.57

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $31.26. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 51,131 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Guggenheim raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

