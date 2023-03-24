PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 634,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,735 shares.The stock last traded at $99.02 and had previously closed at $99.09.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 522.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,980 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 462,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,727,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 425.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 290,027 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

