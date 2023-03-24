Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
