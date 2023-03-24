Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.