HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Gap Up to $58.26

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.26, but opened at $59.76. HealthEquity shares last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 96,135 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HealthEquity Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

