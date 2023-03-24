Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:PMP opened at GBX 370.75 ($4.55) on Thursday. Portmeirion Group has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of £51.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,795.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 359.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 330.06.

Portmeirion Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Portmeirion Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,095.24%.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

