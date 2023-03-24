OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Gap Up to $25.79

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $26.58. OFG Bancorp shares last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $2,756,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,870 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $233,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after buying an additional 284,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

