NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.50. NIO shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5,679,332 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.
NIO Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
