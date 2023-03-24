NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIOGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.50. NIO shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5,679,332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 9.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.