NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.50. NIO shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5,679,332 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 9.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

