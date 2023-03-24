Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
