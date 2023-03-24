Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $26.34. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 7,028 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

