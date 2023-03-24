Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $25.61

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.61, but opened at $26.34. Belite Bio shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 7,028 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Belite Bio Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.
Institutional Trading of Belite Bio
Belite Bio Company Profile
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.