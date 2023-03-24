C&C Group’s (CCR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 153 ($1.88) on Thursday. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 138.70 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.80 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103,466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,608.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.22.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

