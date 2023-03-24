HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WVE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

WVE stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49.

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 10,249 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,303.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

