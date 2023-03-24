Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €17.51 ($18.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a fifty-two week high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.37 and its 200 day moving average is €23.51.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.