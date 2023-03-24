Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.