Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after buying an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

