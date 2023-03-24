Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €36.80 ($39.57) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.51. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

