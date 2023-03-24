Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 390 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 390 ($4.79) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ONT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 529 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 169.60 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 438.50 ($5.38).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.