ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 218.40 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 226.18. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,300.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,666.67%.

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.71), for a total transaction of £61,510.93 ($75,538.41). Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

