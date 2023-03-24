Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC8. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday.

Bechtle Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €42.94 ($46.17) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €32.45 ($34.89) and a 12 month high of €53.90 ($57.96). The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.21.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

