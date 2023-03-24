Playtech (LON:PTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.74) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.46) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 525.74. Playtech has a twelve month low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 636 ($7.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 524.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.