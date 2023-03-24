UBS Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,750 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.77) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.68) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($36.84) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.30) to GBX 3,100 ($38.07) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,214 ($27.19) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,440.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.96. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,051.28%.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

