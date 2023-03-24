HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €72.10 ($77.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.55 ($64.03) and a 1-year high of €125.60 ($135.05). The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

