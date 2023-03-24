Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$403,875.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$374,512.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.89, for a total value of C$369,468.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 612 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$71.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,776.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ opened at C$70.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.08. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

