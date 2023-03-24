Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,395 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $111,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,772.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Z stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

