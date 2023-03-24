Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 436 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.6 %

GXO stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

