International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

IBM stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

