ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark Sells 9,786 Shares

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at $19,170,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

