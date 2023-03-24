Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.53 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

