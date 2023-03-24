BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $651.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

