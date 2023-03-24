Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$468,240.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00.

David Fehr Doerksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01.

Cameco Trading Down 0.9 %

CCO opened at C$33.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.15 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Company Profile

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

