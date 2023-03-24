GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,832 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of GATX worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Insider Transactions at GATX

GATX Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

