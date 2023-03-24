Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ASAN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
