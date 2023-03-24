Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Asana Price Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Asana

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

