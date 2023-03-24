Nathan M. Longenecker Sells 89,912 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.39.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 566.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinross Gold Company Profile

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.30.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.