Nathan M. Longenecker Sells 89,912 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:K opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.39.
Kinross Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 566.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Further Reading
