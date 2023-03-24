Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$370,000.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$370,000.00.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$33.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.28.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Russel Metals

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

