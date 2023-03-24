Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$430,200.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.08, for a total transaction of C$430,200.00.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Paul Carreiro sold 1,447 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.47, for a total transaction of C$245,221.06.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$185.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$119.48 and a 1-year high of C$187.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$160.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinaxis Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.50.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.