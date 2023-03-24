First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 11,250 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Joseph raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.35.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

