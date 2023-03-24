First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 11,250 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00.
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$28.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
