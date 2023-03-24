Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,732 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after buying an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 45.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,876,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after buying an additional 1,830,754 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

