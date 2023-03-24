Lynn A. Peterson Sells 7,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

