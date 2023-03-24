Allworth Financial LP Sells 10,689 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PWZ stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

