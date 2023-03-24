Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Stake Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GSUS opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

(Get Rating)

See Also

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.