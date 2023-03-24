Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.43.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

