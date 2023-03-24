Allworth Financial LP Acquires 18,100 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.27% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 524.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,474,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 1,238,162 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,538,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.