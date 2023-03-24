SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.15% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

