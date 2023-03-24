Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,627 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.82% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WBND stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

