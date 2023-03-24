Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

