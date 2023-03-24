Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.05% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

