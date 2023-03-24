Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

