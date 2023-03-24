Allworth Financial LP Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

