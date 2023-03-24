Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.