Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

