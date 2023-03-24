Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the company’s current price.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $17,531,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 352,461 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Stories

