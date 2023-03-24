Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

